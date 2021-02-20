Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,432,007 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.12% of Nokia worth $26,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

