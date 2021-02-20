Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,006,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 426,875 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.82% of Southwestern Energy worth $32,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 90.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100,933 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.