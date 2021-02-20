Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 173,550 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.21% of RingCentral worth $69,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 111,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

In other news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $59,057,361 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $427.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

