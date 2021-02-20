Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 36,900 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $21,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE opened at $166.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.