Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 285.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,297 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.26% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $24,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.