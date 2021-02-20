Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,008,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,080 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 6.34% of Arlo Technologies worth $39,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 419.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

ARLO opened at $7.34 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $580.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

