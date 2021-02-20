Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.