Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

