Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.15% of Tyson Foods worth $34,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after buying an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

