Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 132,765 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 132,765 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.24% of Matson worth $30,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Matson by 137.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Matson by 32.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE MATX opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

