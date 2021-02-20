Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 429,300 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.14% of IMAX worth $33,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

IMAX opened at $19.51 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

