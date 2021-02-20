Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 43,700 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.96% of NuVasive worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 217,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,071 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $79.98.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

