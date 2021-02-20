Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 52,900 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.55% of Colfax worth $25,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -871.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

