Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 452,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,458,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.75% of Kirby as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kirby by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,992.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,510 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

