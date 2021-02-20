Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $144.50 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $150.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,790 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

