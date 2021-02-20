Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

