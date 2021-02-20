Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 60,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 70,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

About Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

