PROG (NYSE:PRG) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Critical Contrast

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PROG and United Rentals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 United Rentals 2 12 10 0 2.33

PROG presently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. United Rentals has a consensus price target of $188.83, suggesting a potential downside of 34.89%. Given PROG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than United Rentals.

Risk & Volatility

PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Rentals has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% United Rentals 10.69% 34.19% 7.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROG and United Rentals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.83 $31.47 million $3.89 12.47 United Rentals $9.35 billion 2.24 $1.17 billion $19.52 14.86

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than PROG. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Rentals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Rentals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Rentals beats PROG on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. It serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions segment rents specialty construction products that include trench safety equipment, which comprise trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; and power, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, including portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment. It is also involved in the rental of fluid solutions equipment primarily used for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. The company also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 29, 2020, the company operated a network of 1,164 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

