Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Stock Price Up 23%

Shares of Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) rose 23% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 17,160,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 3,617,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD)

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

