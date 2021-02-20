Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.08 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $885,402.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000171 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00175938 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,730,796,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,505,104,336 tokens. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

