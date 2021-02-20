Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Prologis worth $78,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.