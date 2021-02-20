Prometeus (PROM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.47 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 328% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $25.65 or 0.00044685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $156.96 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.48 or 0.00817945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00040989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00059108 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.04982697 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

