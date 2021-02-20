Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $25.32 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 270.9% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.32 or 0.00044696 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $154.97 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

