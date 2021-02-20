Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Trading 37.8% Higher

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)’s share price traded up 37.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosegur Cash in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

