ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 9th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 1.6% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.68% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $8,143,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $4,142,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $723,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 3,808,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.