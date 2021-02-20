ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.54

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.54 and traded as high as $43.63. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 14.93% of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

