Prospect Hill Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $540.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,510. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

