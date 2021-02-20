Prospect Hill Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prospect Hill Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,101.14. 1,457,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,901.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,697.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

