Prospect Hill Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,603 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prospect Hill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.8% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $17.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $750.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,980. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $783.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.