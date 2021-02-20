Proton Market Capitalization Reaches $29.60 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $29.60 million and $1.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00789819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057339 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00041066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.25 or 0.04647220 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

XPR is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,412,655,209 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.