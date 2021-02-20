Proton Token Price Up 149.8% Over Last Week (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 113.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $339,618.25 and $279,015.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 149.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00787963 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00057438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.17 or 0.04670226 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

PTT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.