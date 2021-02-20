PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 229.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

