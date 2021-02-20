PSI Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. salesforce.com comprises about 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $246.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

