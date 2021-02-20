PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $134.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

