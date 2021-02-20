PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 16,665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

SPLG opened at $45.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

