PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

