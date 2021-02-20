PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 8,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 93,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

