pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,646.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $130,973.75 and approximately $5,646.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 120.2% against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for $13.88 or 0.00024269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.51 or 0.00492255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00070099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00077551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00413875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026632 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

