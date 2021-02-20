PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.86% of PulteGroup worth $1,023,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE PHM opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

