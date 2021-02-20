Punk Basic (PUNK-BASIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Punk Basic coin can currently be purchased for about $24,505.04 or 0.42943656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Punk Basic has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Punk Basic has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $2,813.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00408691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Punk Basic Coin Profile

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Punk Basic Coin Trading

Punk Basic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Punk Basic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Punk Basic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Punk Basic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

