PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $66,282.90 and $7.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,610.32 or 0.99757948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00125337 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003427 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.