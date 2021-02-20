Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

