PWR Coin (PWR) Trading Up 54.5% Over Last 7 Days

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 489.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $185.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,021.21 or 0.99807320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00039265 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.57 or 0.00535495 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.00814553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00276655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00132463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

