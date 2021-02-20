PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $230.02

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.02 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.39). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 147,875 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 281.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.