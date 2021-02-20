Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $123,199.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.51 or 0.00013274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 494.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00486434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00089144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00402101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028140 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.