Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of OSH opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,903,703 shares of company stock worth $470,343,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

