Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Accolade, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accolade in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Accolade by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

