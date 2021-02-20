Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

Shares of GPS opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. The Gap has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,577 shares of company stock valued at $952,072 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Gap by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

