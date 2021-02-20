QANplatform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,460.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,460.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One QANplatform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00445714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00406759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024202 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

