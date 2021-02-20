QASH Price Tops $0.0828 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $29.00 million and $2.03 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.52 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.17 or 0.04676878 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

